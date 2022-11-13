Advertisement text

• Immerse yourself in an inclusive, diverse and supportive culture

• Salary Packaging Available

• Frankston, Mornington Peninsula & surrounding locations



Who We Are and What We Stand For



Peninsula Health is the major metropolitan health service caring for a community of 300,000 people. Our Vision is to provide exceptional health and community care. To realise this vision we need people who strive for a sense of achievement, take an interest in their individual growth, enjoy innovation and looking for ways to improve and have a passion for communicating and connecting with others.



In representing Peninsula Health, we expect all employees and volunteers to reflect our values: Be the Best, Be a Role Model, Be Open and Honest, Be Compassionate and Respectful and Be Collaborative. We are One Peninsula Health.



What You Will Be Doing



The Aboriginal Hospital Liaison Officer (AHLO) provides supportive contact to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander patients, their families and health professionals across Peninsula Health. The AHLO provides face to face, on-site assistance to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander patients and their families attending all treatment services at Peninsula as required. The AHLO’s are integral in improving the ability of Peninsula Health to meet the particular need of the Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander patients and their families and to increase the cultural sensitivity of healthcare services and provider to Aboriginal health issues.



Providing culturally safe care is essential to meet the health care needs of Indigenous Australians effectively. Culturally safe health care includes providing services underpinned by Indigenous Australians’ beliefs and values. Thus, position/s will only be open to male Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander applicants as this will support the provision of culturally appropriate care to male Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander patients within Peninsula Health.



Limiting the filling of this position to male Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander candidates constitutes a special measure as it is to realise substantive equality for male Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in accordance with section 8(1) of the Racial Discrimination Act 1975 (Cth) and section 12 of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010 (Vic) and section 8(4) of the Charter of Human Rights and Responsibilities Act 2006 (Vic).





What You Need



We anticipate you will have:

• Eligible for AHPRA registration as an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health practitioner

• Certificate 4 in Aboriginal Primary Health Care, Health Work (or equivalent) through an accredited education provider.

• A sound knowledge and understanding of Victorian Aboriginal culture, society and kinship networks, as well as the ability to communicate with, and be accepted by, the local Aboriginal community.

• Well-developed interpersonal skills, written and verbal, and the ability to develop and maintain communications with Aboriginal communities, other hospital staff, other mainstream agencies, and government departments.

• Ability to assist in the development of strategies and guidelines for programs that could improve access to mainstream services by the Aboriginal community.

• Demonstrated ability to capture and work with statistical data and information, in particular patient statistics.

• An understanding of Aboriginal health issues at a local and state level.

• The ability to work as a member of a team with a range of community and professional groups.

• Current driver’s license



What Next



If you experience any issues signing in or registering, please feel welcome to contact us - the People, Experience & Performance Team on (03) 9784 2700.



To find out more about our recruitment processes, compliance obligations and to prepare your application to join our team please visit:



https://www.peninsulahealth.org.au/careers/working-preparing-employment/



This role must be fully vaccinated for Covid-19 and meet the requirements of the Peninsula Health immunisation policy.



Join Peninsula Health and help us to deliver safe, personal, effective & connected care to every person, every time.